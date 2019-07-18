What's hot in ice cream

Vanilla, chocolate and strawberry are three of the top 10 favorite ice creams in America.

From International Dairy Foods Association

Ice cream is a popular summertime treat. While traditional flavors encourage nostalgia, new flavors abound.

Vanilla continues to be America's flavor of choice in ice cream and novelties, in both supermarket and foodservice sales. This flavor is the most versatile, mixing well with toppings, drinks and bakery desserts.

America's top 10 favorite ice cream flavors are Vanilla, Chocolate, Cookies N' Cream, Mint Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Buttered Pecan, Cookie Dough, Strawberry, Moose Tracks and Neapolitan.

However, ice cream flav...