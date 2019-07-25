County Parks opens ADA-accessible cabins

Dos Picos County Park in Ramona has four new cabins that are accessible to people with disabilities.

San Diego County Parks and Recreation on July 19 opened four new cabins built to be accessible to people with mobility challenges at Dos Picos County Park in Ramona, making it easier for nature lovers of all abilities to stay overnight.

"These cabins provide access for people with disabilities to enjoy an extended stay at a County Park," said Brian Albright, director of the Department of Parks and Recreation. "They were built with comfort and safety in mind."

The 380-square-foot cabins are equipped with four beds, a table with four chairs, and a bathroom with a roll-in shower. Outside is an accessible fire ring, picnic table and parking spot. Plus, there is a lighted accessible walkway from each cabin to a wash station where guests can wash dishes.

To celebrate the opening, Parks offered the cabins to families of two veterans to stay the weekend for free.

The opening expands the total number of cabins at Dos Picos to six. The new cabins were made possible, in part, due to a donation from Cabins by the Lake.

The additions are the latest step Parks has taken to provide services following Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines, including the removal of architectural barriers in County buildings and parks. Earlier this year, Parks opened an ADA-accessible gazebo and walkway for weddings and events at San Dieguito County Park near Del Mar.