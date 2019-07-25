Woman of Wellness to cover home care, palliative care and hospice

FALLBROOK – The next Woman of Wellness event will take place Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Fallbrook Library. Account manager Heather Ludwig and nurse Toni Kisgen of Destiny Hospice and Palliative Care will present “Home Care, Palliative Care and Hospice.”

Woman of Wellness invites residents to learn about these services, when and how they are used and how to go about accessing them. While this topic usually pertains to seniors, it is important information for family members as well.

Fallbrook Regional Health District invites men and women to Woman of Wellness each first Thursday of the month. A social time begins at 6 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6:30 p.m. The free event offers refreshments. Donations of non-perishable food items are collected for the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

Submitted by Fallbrook Regional Health District.