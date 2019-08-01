Cadi Ewig sells her FFA pig

Cadi Ewig of Fallbrook Future Farmers of America reacts to her pig being purchased by Mr. and Mrs. McGregor of Fallbrook at the Jr. Livestock Auction. The auction took place June 29, at 4 p.m. The youth livestock programs and auction teach 4-H Club and FFA members valuable skills such as record keeping and care and feeding of livestock. Animals of 4-H Club and FFA members are required to earn a blue ribbon in order to participate in the auction.

...