Ragland wins plein air contest, has work in show

FALLBROOK – Jack Ragland won first place in the Plein Air contest at the San Diego County Fair, June 23. There were so many participants in the competition, that there weren't enough display easels to hold all the paintings and Ragland's was displayed on a bench for the judging. The judge did not look at his paining for very long so, Ragland was surprised when she called his name as the winner.

Ragland will now be part of a large show at Temecula Valley Museum for the artists who won Best of Show in the Annual Ralph Love Plein Air Competition two times or more, plus other awards over the...