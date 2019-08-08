Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Ragland wins plein air contest, has work in show

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/13/2019 at 6:03am

Shea Brandt, left, presents Jack Ragland with his first place award for "Fresh Made Pretzels" at the plein air competition at the San Diego County Fair.

FALLBROOK – Jack Ragland won first place in the Plein Air contest at the San Diego County Fair, June 23. There were so many participants in the competition, that there weren't enough display easels to hold all the paintings and Ragland's was displayed on a bench for the judging. The judge did not look at his paining for very long so, Ragland was surprised when she called his name as the winner.

Ragland will now be part of a large show at Temecula Valley Museum for the artists who won Best of Show in the Annual Ralph Love Plein Air Competition two times or more, plus other awards over the...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 08/13/2019 17:28