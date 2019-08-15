Homes For Our Troops is holding a workday at Fallbrook home

FALLBROOK – Homes For Our Troops and Youngren Construction are building a specially adapted custom home for a severely injured post 9-11 veteran the home in Fallbrook is close to completion.

They are having a Volunteer Day tomorrow, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. There’s a shuttle for participants starting at 8:45 a.m. at Fallbrook High School. They will be doing the landscaping for the home.

The Key Ceremony will be on Sept. 7 and Joey Paulk, the veteran, will be at both events. For more information or to get involve, contact Kelsey Woodhouse, kwoodhouse@hfotusa.org or cell: (774) 218-1357.