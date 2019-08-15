Motorcyclist struck from behind, killed by suspected drunk driver on I-15

FALLBROOK - A motorcyclist was struck from behind and killed by a suspected drunk driver on the Interstate 15 freeway in Fallbrook, authorities said.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 on northbound I-15, south of Mission Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Smale said.

The unidentified motorcyclist was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound when a 24-year-old man from Menifee driving a Hyundai Sonata sedan approached him from behind at a faster speed, Smale said.

The Hyundai driver struck the motorcyclist from behind, knocking the rider to the ground, where the person was then run over by the Hyundai, the officer said.

The victim, who has not yet been identified due to the extent of his injuries, was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Officers evaluated the Hyundai driver at the scene, then arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence, Smale said, adding that the man, whose name was not immediately available, was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Officers shut down the northbound side of the freeway for three hours before opening one lane. All lanes were operational by 10 a.m.