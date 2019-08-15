Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Motorcyclist struck from behind, killed by suspected drunk driver on I-15

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/19/2019 at 6:04pm



FALLBROOK - A motorcyclist was struck from behind and killed by a suspected drunk driver on the Interstate 15 freeway in Fallbrook, authorities said.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 on northbound I-15, south of Mission Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Smale said.

The unidentified motorcyclist was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound when a 24-year-old man from Menifee driving a Hyundai Sonata sedan approached him from behind at a faster speed, Smale said.

The Hyundai driver struck the motorcyclist from behind, knocking the rider to the ground, where the person was then run over by the Hyundai, the officer said.

The victim, who has not yet been identified due to the extent of his injuries, was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Officers evaluated the Hyundai driver at the scene, then arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence, Smale said, adding that the man, whose name was not immediately available, was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Officers shut down the northbound side of the freeway for three hours before opening one lane. All lanes were operational by 10 a.m.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 08/19/2019 18:12