NCFPD approves resolution of formation, special election for CFD

An election for the North County Fire Protection District to form a Community Facilities District funded by a tax assessment on property within the NCFPD boundaries was approved by the NCFPD board July 25.

The fire district's 4-0 vote, with Bob Hoffman absent, approved a resolution of formation for the Community Facilities District and also approved a resolution of election. The election will be conducted by a mail ballot; the ballots will be sent to voters in early October and will be due Oct. 24.

"It's been a long time in the making. We're very encouraged because of the support that we've...