Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

NCFPD approves resolution of formation, special election for CFD

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/16/2019 at 7:54am



An election for the North County Fire Protection District to form a Community Facilities District funded by a tax assessment on property within the NCFPD boundaries was approved by the NCFPD board July 25.

The fire district's 4-0 vote, with Bob Hoffman absent, approved a resolution of formation for the Community Facilities District and also approved a resolution of election. The election will be conducted by a mail ballot; the ballots will be sent to voters in early October and will be due Oct. 24.

"It's been a long time in the making. We're very encouraged because of the support that we've...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 08/16/2019 11:40