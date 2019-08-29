Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

CWA defers Fallbrook projects

 
Last updated 8/30/2019 at 5:50pm



The Fallbrook Public Utility District and the Rainbow Municipal Water District are considering detaching from the San Diego County Water Authority, so the SDCWA board has deferred two projects serving FPUD and Rainbow from the CWA’s Capital Improvement Program.

FPUD general manager Jack Bebee, who is FPUD’s representative on the CWA board, abstained from the Aug. 22 vote which was otherwise unanimous.

“I don’t have any objection to deferring it,” Bebee said.

The facilities deferred are the Emergency Storage Project pump stations to provide treated water to FPUD and Rainbow and...



