By Jim Desmond
5th District Supervisor 

Back-To-School

 
Last updated 9/9/2019 at 9:22am



By now most kids are back in school, the house is probably a little quieter (good or bad) and the summer starts to fade away.

For the kids, whether you’re going to middle school, high school or off to college enjoy these days. You may not know it now, but these are the simpler times. Don’t stress over trying to make the team, or getting a bad grade. Try your best and know that there are bigger responsibilities ahead.

For the parents, love your kids unconditionally. Soon they’ll be off with their own friends, annoyed at their parents. Make sure to cherish every moment. My wife, Kerri, and I still talk about the days when our kids and their friends were all over at the house causing a raucous. Those were great days.

The next generation represents the future of San Diego County for many years to come. Let’s make sure they have all the resources they need to thrive.

The beginning of the school year can be a stressful time for everyone involved, but it doesn’t have to be. Enjoy the days, enjoy your family and let’s have a great rest of the year!

 

