Teenagers can apply for a conference at the Reagan Center

I’m a junior in high school. I would like to recommend to high school students the opportunity to attend the High School Conference at the Reagan Center this June in Santa Barbara hosted by the Young America’s Foundation.

During this four day and three night conference, you will meet high school students from across the country and learn about the conservative movement and the free enterprise system from amazing speakers.

You will gain leadership skills that will prepare you for college. Amazingly – you will stay at the Santa Barbara Hilton right on the beach and the meals served are delicious. The highlight of the conference is touring Rancho Del Cielo, Reagan’s beloved ranch which is not open to the public.

This awesome conference is only $100. You can apply at yaf.org/events. I hope to see you there!

Frank Voges