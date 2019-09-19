Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Village News Staff 

Fire erupts near vacant building on South Main in Fallbrook

 
Last updated 9/21/2019 at 10:49am



Andrew Reeder

FALLBROOK - A spot fire in Fallbrook reported at approximately 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 was quickly dealt with by firefighters before the fire could damage nearby buildings.

The fire appeared to have been located near a vacant storefront next to the old McDonald's location on the 1000 block of South Main Avenue. Firefighters appeared to get the blaze under control within 20 minutes.

No information about what started the blaze was available. No injuries were reported.





 

