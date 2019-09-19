Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

San Diego County supervisors OK 5-year fire plan

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/24/2019 at 5:40pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Sept. 24 formally approved a strategic, five-year plan that focuses on better firefighting and medical services in unincorporated areas.

The board voted 4-0 -- Supervisor Greg Cox was absent -- to approve the plan, which has several objectives, including:

-- supporting the health and professional development of San Diego County Fire's employees;

-- strengthening public safety and emergency response to protect the public;

-- providing organizational and fiscal support to the San Diego County Fire Authority; and

-- gelping people and unincorporated communities prepare for disasters before they occur, while also helping them better cope deal with the aftermath.

Board Chair Dianne Jacob said the plan shows the county is "not resting on our laurels.''

"We're moving forward into another level of higher preparedness -- not just for fire, but for any disaster that may occur in the region,'' she said.

Jacob said that over the last 10 years, the county has spent $500 million on being better prepared.

She praised Chief Fire Warden Ron Lane; Herman Reddick, San Diego County Fire program director; and CAL Fire Chief Tony Mecham for their efforts in creating the plan.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 09/24/2019 17:41