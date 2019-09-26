Galaxy of Glass Show sparkles through Oct. 20

Artist Buzz Blodgett's "Leaves of Change" is seen through Tom Marosz's glass sculpture, "A Tear for Henry," on display at the Fallbrook Art Center's annual Galaxy of Glass show.

FALLBROOK – Galaxy of Glass, one of Fallbrook Art Center's longest running and most popular shows, continues to attract new artists eager to participate as well as collectors and art lovers alike.

Presented in the center's main exhibition space, The Janice Griffiths Gallery, the 22nd annual show features over 300 pieces of original glass art created by the 25 Southern California glass artists selected to participate; six are new to the show this year.

Using a myriad processes including hot blown, cast, fused, slumped, carved and assembled, the works run the gamut from large to intimate...