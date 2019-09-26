Galaxy of Glass Show sparkles through Oct. 20
Last updated 9/27/2019 at 7:09pm
FALLBROOK – Galaxy of Glass, one of Fallbrook Art Center's longest running and most popular shows, continues to attract new artists eager to participate as well as collectors and art lovers alike.
Presented in the center's main exhibition space, The Janice Griffiths Gallery, the 22nd annual show features over 300 pieces of original glass art created by the 25 Southern California glass artists selected to participate; six are new to the show this year.
Using a myriad processes including hot blown, cast, fused, slumped, carved and assembled, the works run the gamut from large to intimate...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)