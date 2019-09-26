Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Associate Editor 

Fallbrook Revitalization Committee has second-ever meeting

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/27/2019 at 6:14pm



Fallbrook leaders and community members met Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Fallbrook Public Utility District building for a meeting of the Fallbrook Revitalization Committee – the second meeting since the committee was established earlier this year.

The committee, which consists of subcommittees that focus on more specialized issues, was spearheaded by San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond, whose 5th District covers Fallbrook and most of the rest of North County.

The board of supervisors voted unanimously in March to authorize the committee in Fallbrook, along with similar ones in Valley Cen...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019