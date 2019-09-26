Fallbrook Revitalization Committee has second-ever meeting

Fallbrook leaders and community members met Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Fallbrook Public Utility District building for a meeting of the Fallbrook Revitalization Committee – the second meeting since the committee was established earlier this year.

The committee, which consists of subcommittees that focus on more specialized issues, was spearheaded by San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond, whose 5th District covers Fallbrook and most of the rest of North County.

The board of supervisors voted unanimously in March to authorize the committee in Fallbrook, along with similar ones in Valley Cen...