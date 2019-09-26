Motorcycle accident leaves family in need

Ranel Van Deraa (Meers), a 1985 FUHS grad and former Bonsall resident, is holding a medical fundraiser for her daughter, Brooklyn, who had a traumatic motorcycle accident.

"I met Brooklyn's dad in 1999 at Camp Pendleton where he retired from the Marines. We relocated to Georgia in 2004. On Sept. 9, they were involved in a traumatic motorcycle accident where her father suffered several fractures and third degree burns with two skin grafts," Van Deraa said.

Her husband, Charles, remains hospitalized and will be transferred to rehab soon. "Brooklyn wasn't so lucky; she spent 10 days in SICU and is now on a neuro rehab unit with multiple fractures including pelvis and C1 ,too many to name," her mother said. Brooklyn had just started college.

Van Deraa and her husband are both RNs but unable to work at this time. Her brother, Randy Meers is a retired captain who worked here for North County Fire. He flew in to help with Brooklyn's younger sister.

"We are asking for prayers and/or donations. Her progress can be seen on my Facebook page Ranel Wagner or donations can be made directly at Paypal.com under 912_674'5791 Ranel Van Deraa or go to Ranel's medical fundraiser on Facebook," she said.