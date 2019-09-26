MWD approves Conjunctive Use Project subsidy

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California has a subsidy program for projects which produce local supply and the projects MWD will fund now include the Santa Margarita River Conjunctive Use Project.

MWD’s board vote Sept. 10 approved the agreement with the San Diego County Water Authority and the Fallbrook Public Utility District. FPUD is expected to receive $23,637,500 in incentive payments over a 25-year period.

“It is essentially a rebate,” FPUD general manager Jack Bebee said. “It provides a rebate on water purchased from the project that helps reduce the overall c...