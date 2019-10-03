New York fugitive arrested in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fugitive convicted rapist from New York was arrested in San Diego, police said.

Dale Dulac, wanted for violating parole, was being held at the Central Jail on Front Street after his arrest at 1:42 p.m. Friday.

After receiving reports that Dulac was in San Diego, officers from the San Diego Police Department went to the 1500 block of Imperial Avenue, where they recognized Dulac and arrested him peacefully, police said.

He is suspected of felony vehicle theft and receiving stolen property, along with being held on a fugitive warrant, according to jail records, and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

Dulac, 57, was imprisoned for the rape of a 28-year-old woman in 1992, officials said.