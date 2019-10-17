Daughters of the American Revolution passes 1 million members

Amy Dickinson is the one-millionth member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Daughters of the American Revolution Oct. 15, surpassed 1 million members since it's organization in 1890. That special member was Amy Dickinson.

Dickinson is best known for her nationally syndicated advice column, "Ask Amy," which succeeded the Ann Landers advice column that ran for almost 50 years. Her column is carried in more than 150 newspapers with an estimated 22 million readers daily. Dickinson is also a best-selling author, a featured panelist on a National Public Radio comedy quiz show and a sought-after public speaker.

"This milestone is a testament to th...