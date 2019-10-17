Daughters of the American Revolution passes 1 million members
Last updated 10/18/2019 at 1:17pm
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Daughters of the American Revolution Oct. 15, surpassed 1 million members since it's organization in 1890. That special member was Amy Dickinson.
Dickinson is best known for her nationally syndicated advice column, "Ask Amy," which succeeded the Ann Landers advice column that ran for almost 50 years. Her column is carried in more than 150 newspapers with an estimated 22 million readers daily. Dickinson is also a best-selling author, a featured panelist on a National Public Radio comedy quiz show and a sought-after public speaker.
"This milestone is a testament to th...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)