Fire weather watch to go into effect on Wednesday for San Diego County, other parts of Southern California

The National Weather Service on Monday issued a fire weather watch for much of Southern California, including San Diego County, to go into effect later this week.

The watch, which will begin late Wednesday night and remain in effect through Friday evening, is the result of predictions of high winds and low humidity over the next several days.

A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur, and residents in affected areas are urged to be on the lookout for possible red flag warnings.

The San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego county mountains, foothil...