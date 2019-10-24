Audie Marie Fahey, 89, of Fallbrook died peacefully of natural causes with family present at Palomar Medical Center Sunday, Oct. 20.

Audie was a member of Fallbrook United Methodist Church for many years and shared her love of community, including activities at the Fallbrook Senior Center and as a senior volunteer with the San Diego County Sheriff.

Audie is survived by her husband, Joseph, 91, of Fallbrook and daughter Patty, son Jimmy, and step-daughter Joan and four grandchildren.

Services were held at Berry-Bell and Hall Mortuary in Fallbrook Oct. 23, and she was laid to rest at the Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery.