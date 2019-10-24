Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Audie Marie Fahey

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/24/2019 at 4:48pm

Audie Marie Fahey, 89, of Fallbrook died peacefully of natural causes with family present at Palomar Medical Center Sunday, Oct. 20.

Audie was a member of Fallbrook United Methodist Church for many years and shared her love of community, including activities at the Fallbrook Senior Center and as a senior volunteer with the San Diego County Sheriff.

Audie is survived by her husband, Joseph, 91, of Fallbrook and daughter Patty, son Jimmy, and step-daughter Joan and four grandchildren.

Services were held at Berry-Bell and Hall Mortuary in Fallbrook Oct. 23, and she was laid to rest at the Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery.


 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 10/25/2019 00:09