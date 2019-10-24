Duane S. Hunter died Oct. 9, at Palomar Health Center in Escondido. He was born in Minneapolis Sept. 30, 1944, to Simon and Margaret "Peggy" Hunter.

In the late 40s, Simon Hunter moved his young family to Glendale to better his employment opportunities, and in 1953 Duane's sister, Patricia, was born. With the new addition to the family and a homesick wife, the decision was soon made to pick up stakes and move the family back home to Minnesota, where they remained until 1956, when they moved back to Glendale.

They remained in Glendale until 1982 when they retired to the "Friendly Village" in Fallbrook.

Duane Hunter excelled as a student and basketball player and graduated from Glendale High School in 1963, earning a four-year scholastic scholarship to Occidental College. He majored in biology, but his real love was basketball. He was captain of the Occidental basketball team.

He graduated from Occidental in 1967 and took a job in his chosen career. He was unhappy working in that field and decided to enlist in the army in 1968 rather than wait to be drafted. He was commissioned a second lieutenant, graduating in the Top 10 of his class from Army Officer Candidate School. He served two years at Fort Baker in Sausalito and, advancing in rank to captain, was later put in charge of the U.S. missile base in Korea.

Upon returning home he worked at various jobs and eventually enrolled at the University of Southern California and graduated with a master's degree in finance. He passed the Certified Public Accountant Examination and spent the remainder of his working career as a CPA.

He met Christina Speros in Long Beach. The couple moved to Fallbrook in January 1992, where they bought their first and only home. They made a wonderful life together. He is survived by his life partner, Christina, and his sister, Patricia Hunter.

His family is grateful to the North County Fire Protection services, Scripps Hospital and Palomar Health Center for their care and dedication.

Service will be held Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 621 S. Stage Coach Lane, in Fallbrook. Duane will be laid to rest at the Riverside National Cemetery.