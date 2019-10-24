Leadership is in focus for FUESD

FALLBROOK – Along with reading, writing and arithmetic, Fallbrook Union Elementary School District is bringing a new subject of study to the classroom: leadership.

Like many California classrooms, students are earning a strong foundation of reading, language and STEM, but in Fallbrook core subjects are now being taught through the lens of being a student leader.

Student leadership is not a new focus for FUESD. The district has been recognised nationally as one of the leading examples of creating student leaders. Partnering with publisher Franklin Covey, Fallbrook schools are teaching "T...