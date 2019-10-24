Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Evacuation orders lifted for Miller Fire

 
Last updated 10/26/2019 at 3:11pm



VALLEY CENTER (CNS) - Evacuation orders issued because of a wildfire that swept through a neighborhood in Valley Center were lifted today, Cal Fire San Diego said.

“Access to Coyote Run and Rabbit Run will be limited to residents only and fire crews will remain at scene throughout the day,” the California Public Information Office posted on Twitter a little after 10 a.m.

Containment of a wind-driven wildfire that blackened 37 acres, destroyed a home and forced evacuations increased to 70% this morning.

“Crews will remain at the scene throughout the day to continue mopping up and conta...



