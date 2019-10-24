Evacuation orders lifted for Miller Fire

VALLEY CENTER (CNS) - Evacuation orders issued because of a wildfire that swept through a neighborhood in Valley Center were lifted today, Cal Fire San Diego said.

“Access to Coyote Run and Rabbit Run will be limited to residents only and fire crews will remain at scene throughout the day,” the California Public Information Office posted on Twitter a little after 10 a.m.

Containment of a wind-driven wildfire that blackened 37 acres, destroyed a home and forced evacuations increased to 70% this morning.

“Crews will remain at the scene throughout the day to continue mopping up and conta...