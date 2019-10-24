Bonsall girls win cross-country league cluster

The first Frontier Conference cross-country cluster meet of the 2019 season took place Sept. 18, and Bonsall High School did not have the necessary five girls to obtain a team score. The second cluster meet was held Oct. 10 on the NTC Park at Liberty Station course, and the Bonsall girls took first place not only among Summit League teams but among all Frontier Conference teams.

Team cross-country scores are derived by adding the positions of a school’s first five finishers; the sixth and seventh runners are not scored but can add points to other school’s totals. Bonsall had 50 points...