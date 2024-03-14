Bonsall off to a great start on the diamonds

On the first sunny day of the softball and baseball season, both Bonsall High School teams posted "W" for the day, March 8. Bonsall baseball and softball play at the Jim Banks Sports Park in Pala. "It's a fantastic field. We are so fortunate to be able to play at such a high end facility," said BHS Athletic Director Andrea Breuninger, who attends every game.

The softball team, which has dominated its league for the past two seasons, scored an impressive 23 to 8 victory over Borrego Springs. Diamond Nava was a tour-de-force pitching the entire game. A mix of seasoned players and new additions, the team, under the expert coaching of Emily Casillas, seems to be ready to dominate once again.

On the baseball field, the boys team scored their first win of the season, in a nail biter that ended 10-9 against Borrego Springs. The boys team was only selected the day before their first game of the season, also against Borrego Springs on Feb. 29, due to many of the players participating in CIF playoffs in soccer and basketball.

"The team basically met each other at that first away game at Borrego. So it was nice to see how much growth they've had in such a short amount of time to come back with this win," said Coach Daniel Mencias.