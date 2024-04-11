Fallbrook hosts Escondido for swimming and diving

count
Lady Warrior Claire Lucia races against Escondido in the 200 freestyle, April 5. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Fallbrook diver Eden Guy tucks as she performs her dive against Escondido. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Warrior Carson Vance races in the 200 freestyle against Escondido. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Lady Warrior Tatum Cahalan swims the butterfly during the 200 medley relay against Escondido. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Fallbrook's Linnea Harrington swims the butterfly during the individual medley against Escondido. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Lady Warrior Maile McMahon twists and flips during her dive against Escondido. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Warrior Sam Goode takes off in the backstroke leg of the 200 medley relay against Escondido. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Fallbrook diver Emylee Turner performs her dive during the Fallbrook swim & dive meet against Escondido, April 5. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Lady Warrior Bethany Carson swims the butterfly during the 200 medley relay against Escondido. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Reader Comments(0)