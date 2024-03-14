Warriors set personal records in track & field

count
Fallbrook's Natalie Pineda runs the third leg in the Junior Varsity 4 x 100 meter relay during the track meet against Rancho Buena Vista, March 7. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Lady Warrior Danielle Roberts competes in the discus throw against Rancho Buena Vista, taking fourth place with a personal record of 54'6". Fallbrook's women's varsity team beat RBV, 62-46. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Warrior Wyatt Casillas competes in shotput against Rancho Buena Vista, placing first with a toss of 38' 10", a personal record for him. Fallbrook's men's varsity tied with RBV, 51-51. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Warrior Damion Votaw competes in the pole vault against Rancho Buena Vista; he won the event with a personal record of 13' even. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Lady Warrior Abby Petersen rounds the track during the 1600 meter race, taking first place with a time of 5:42.63. She also won the 800 meter race in 2:35.92. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Warrior Jose Rivera paces himself in the 1600 meter race against Rancho Buena Vista; Rivera won the race with a time of 4:57.50. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Fallbrook runners race against Rancho Buena Vista in the 1600 meter. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
