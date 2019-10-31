October is National Popcorn Month

FALLBROOK – Popcorn is good to eat all year round, not just in Popcorn Month. It can be eaten plain or seasoned for any occasion. Below are two recipes especially for fall, courtesy of the Popcorn Board. Sit by the fire and warm up with this fall-inspired popcorn blend that's sure to be a hit with your family and friends.

Cranberry and Chocolate Spiced Popcorn

Start to finish: 30 minutes

Yield: 8 cups

Ingredients:

8 cups popped popcorn

1 cup dried cranberries

1 cup toasted pumpkin seeds

1 1/2 tablespoons coconut oil, melted

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

4 ounces dark chocolate, melted

1/2 teaspoon coarse sea salt

Directions:

In large bowl, toss together popcorn, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, coconut oil, cinnamon and nutmeg.

Lay mixture flat on parchment paper–lined tray. Drizzle with melted chocolate and sprinkle with sea salt.

Let stand at room temperature for about 20 minutes or until chocolate sets. Break apart into chunks.

Cranberry-Orange Caramel Corn

Start to finish: 45 minutes

Yield: 10 cups

Ingredients:

10 cups popped popcorn

1 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup whole almonds

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter

1/2 packed brown sugar

1/4 cup corn syrup

2 tablespoons frozen orange juice concentrate, undiluted

1 teaspoon orange or vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

Directions:

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Place popcorn, cranberries and almonds in a large bowl; set aside.

In a medium saucepan, heat butter, brown sugar, corn syrup and orange juice concentrate over medium heat until butter is melted. Bring to a boil and boil 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in extract and baking soda; the mixture will foam.

Pour syrup mixture over popcorn mixture in bowl; stir to coat well. Spread evenly in a large, rimmed baking sheet or roasting pan, lined with foil and sprayed with nonstick spray. Bake 30 minutes, stirring twice during baking time. Stir caramel corn as it cools on baking sheet. Store in an airtight container.