Village News

By Jacob Sisneros
City News Service 

1 hurt in crash near Ramona

 
Last updated 11/4/2019 at 9:56am



RAMONA (CNS) - One person suffered serious injuries this morning in a two-vehicle crash on state Route 67 southwest of Ramona.

The crash, involving a 2003 Saturn sedan and another vehicle, was reported shortly before 7 a.m. on SR-67 near Dye Road, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

The two vehicles collided and the Saturn ended up crashing into a tree, Cal Fire San Diego spokesman Thomas Shoots said.

One person from the Saturn was airlifted to Palomar Hospital for treatment of a major head injury, Shoots said.

No details about the victim were immediately available. No other injuries were reported.


 

