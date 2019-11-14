Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

Grange fundraiser offers holiday gifts

 
Last updated 11/13/2019 at 3:10pm

RAINBOW – Rainbow Valley Grange is hosting a Holiday Boutique, Sunday, Nov. 17, from noon to 4 p.m., at 2160 Rainbow Valley Blvd.

They will have a large variety of items for holiday gift-giving, including handmade soaps, jewelry, avocado gift sets, beauty products, children’s books, succulent designs and much more.

Guests can support many different small local businesses all in one place. For more information, email rainbowvalleygrange@gmail.com.

