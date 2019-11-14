Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Lake Rancho Viejo celebrates its favorite holiday

 
Last updated 11/15/2019 at 5:13pm

FALLBROOK – Some people may wonder which neighborhood is the best for trick or treating. Well, it turns out the best neighborhood is right here in Fallbrook.

Lake Rancho Viejo is a popular location for trick or treaters. There is a great possibility of collecting a large amount of candy due to the estimated 700 homes.

Lake Rancho Viejo's great Halloween spirit made this neighborhood a great location to enjoy some Halloween fun.

Resident Mr. Monine expressed his enthusiasm when he said, "It's crazy, awesome and off the chain."

It sure seemed like this neighborhood was a fun and exciting...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

