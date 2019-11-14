Wild Wonders fundraiser for cheetah cubs raises over $13,000

BONSALL – Over 100 people gathered at Wild Wonders in Bonsall Saturday night, Nov. 2, at their fundraising event for the Cheetah Conservation Fund. The proceeds will be used to build and staff “safe houses” for cheetah cubs rescued in Somaliland from the illegal pet trade.

Attendees enjoyed wine from Cougar Vineyards and Leoness Cellars, appetizers, African drum music from Nana and a silent auction.

Many of Wild Wonders’ animal ambassadors were introduced to the crowd, but none made a bigger impact than Victor, one of the three cheetahs at Wild Wonders. Victor was raised in Africa...