Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Bird club to host Winter Holiday Party

 
Last updated 11/19/2019 at 5:38pm



VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, will hold their annual Winter Holiday Party Saturday, Dec. 7, at 5:30 p.m. at the Vista Masonic Center, 761 Eucalyptus Ave. in Vista.

Attendees will enjoy a potluck and a Golden Bird opportunity drawing. The meeting is for members only, but interested people can join at the meeting and get in on all the fun, according to club officers.

North County Aviculturists is a nonprofit social and recreation clubs. For more information, visit http://www.ncabirdclub.com.

Submitted by North County Aviculturists.


 

