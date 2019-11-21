Retired teachers to hear holiday program

FALLBROOK – The California Retired Teachers Association will hold its general meeting Wednesday, Dec. 4, 10, a.m. It will take place at the Golf Club of California, 3742 Flowerwood Lane in Sycamore Ranch.

There will be a special holiday program put on by the Fallbrook High School Madrigals that guests won’t want to miss. To make a reservation, call Marilyn Wertz at (760) 723-3696 or email her at mwertz46@roadrunner.com.

Reservations must be made by Nov. 28.

Submitted by California Retired Teachers Association.