Chamber to hold holiday events Dec. 11 and 13

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce asks everyone to mark their calendars for its events Wednesday, Dec. 11, and Friday, Dec. 13.

On the 11th, the chamber office will be open for its Christmas of Giving Open House.

Starting at 5 p.m., the staff will welcome donations for the four chamber member nonprofit organizations selected by its staff as charity partners for this event: American Legion Post #776, Fallbrook Child Development Center, Fallbrook Woman’s Club and Live Oak Dog Park. Cash or checks made payable to each organization are kindly requested.

Registration is available on...