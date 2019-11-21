Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jacob Sisneros
City News Service 

Pedestrian struck, killed on South Mission Road

 
Last updated 11/27/2019 at 7:11pm



FALLBROOK (CNS) - An investigation was continuing Wednesday into the death of a senior citizen who was struck and killed by an SUV on a Fallbrook street.

The collision was reported shortly after 6:35 p.m. Tuesday on South Mission Road near Peppertree Lane, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The victim, who was in his 70s, was crossing South Mission Road in front of the Rodeway Inn when he was struck by a 2013 GMC Yukon driven by a 78-year-old man, according to the CHP.

Paramedics took the pedestrian to Temecula Valley Hospital in Riverside County, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The Yukon's driver remained at the scene, cooperated with the investigation and "was not under the influence," according to a CHP statement.

 

