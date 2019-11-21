County receives $1.7 million to fund housing vouchers for disabled residents

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced today that it received roughly $1.7 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to issue housing vouchers to people with disabilities.

The HHSA will use the $1,753,026 award to issue 138 vouchers to disabled people ages 18 to 62. The county offers separate housing assistance and voucher programs for disabled people age 63 and older.

HUD awarded more than $130 million to 325 housing authorities across the country as part of its Mainstream Housing Choice Voucher Program. A total of 25 count...