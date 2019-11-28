Bottomshelf holding Christmas fundraiser

FALLBROOK – The Friends of the Fallbrook Library, Bottomshelf Bookstore will hold its annual Christmas Boutique beginning Saturday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m. and continuing until Dec. 23.

This event will showcase exemplary books of all genres. The usual selection of gently used books, audio and video selections will be available as well as special holiday selections which they have been accumulating all year.

Proceeds go to The Friends of the Fallbrook Library to be used for programs presented by the library for the benefit of all. For more information, call (760) 451-9606 or visit http://www.FallbrookLibraryFriends.org.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.