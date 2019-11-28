6 Camp Pendleton Marines plead guilty, 13 agree to removal from Corps

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - Six of the 23 Camp Pendleton Marines arrested and charged this summer for alleged misconduct, including accusations they smuggled undocumented immigrants across the U.S.-Mexico border, have pleaded guilty, Marine officials said Tuesday.

The service members from the 1st Marine Division were detained during three separate incidents this July -- including a widely publicized mass arrest during a battalion formation at Camp Pendleton -- stemming from allegations of human trafficking, drug distribution and weapons charges.

In addition to the six who have pleaded guilty, 13...