Village News

Library to hold Winterfest Celebration

 
Last updated 12/5/2019



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will hold its annual Winterfest Celebration Thursday, Dec. 12, from 5-7 p.m. Celebrate the season with this holiday event featuring photos with Santa Claus, cookie decorating, crafts and other activities.

Music will be provided by the North County Dulcimers. Health and safety information will be provided by representatives from San Diego County sheriff’s office, Fallbrook Health District and other community groups.

The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road. For more information, visit http://www.sdcl.org or call (760) 731-4650.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

 
Village News

