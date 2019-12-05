Healthy Habits for Bonsall & Fallbrook Folks: Lou Gehrig's disease: Death of the neurons

Special to Village News

Motor neuron disease referred to as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also called Lou Gehrig's disease, causes the death of the neurons that control the muscle's voluntary functioning. Lou Gehrig was a famous baseball player who was diagnosed with ALS. Overtime, the nerve cells progressively break down and die. At first onset, muscle twitching might start to occur coupled with weakness in the limbs and slurred speech. Eventually, a person will no longer be able to control their ability to move, speak, breathe or eat. The disease is fatal, and there is currently no cure...