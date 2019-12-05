Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Trump says he will designate Mexican cartels as terrorists cartels traffic drugs, people into US; Mexican officials reject designation, ask for cooperation

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/5/2019 at 7:33pm



Ivan Pentchoukov

The Epoch Times

President Donald Trump said he will designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups for their role in the trafficking of narcotics and people, prompting a speedy request for talks by Mexico.

“They will be designated,” Trump said in an interview with Bill O’Reilly that aired Nov. 26. “I have been working on that for the last 90 days. You know, designation is not that easy; you have to go through a process, and we are well into that process.”

Cartel violence is rampant in Mexico. Earlier this month, Trump responded to the bloodiest attack on U...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 12/08/2019 02:23