Trump says he will designate Mexican cartels as terrorists cartels traffic drugs, people into US; Mexican officials reject designation, ask for cooperation

Ivan Pentchoukov

The Epoch Times

President Donald Trump said he will designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups for their role in the trafficking of narcotics and people, prompting a speedy request for talks by Mexico.

“They will be designated,” Trump said in an interview with Bill O’Reilly that aired Nov. 26. “I have been working on that for the last 90 days. You know, designation is not that easy; you have to go through a process, and we are well into that process.”

Cartel violence is rampant in Mexico. Earlier this month, Trump responded to the bloodiest attack on U...