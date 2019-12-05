Rep. Duncan Hunter pleads guilty in campaign misappropriation case

California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter reaches to open the door to federal court Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in San Diego. Hunter said in a TV interview that aired Monday he plans to plead guilty to the misuse of campaign funds at a federal court hearing Tuesday in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Julie Watson

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) – California Rep. Duncan Hunter gave up his yearlong fight against federal corruption charges and pleaded guilty Tuesday, Dec. 3, to misusing his campaign funds, paving the way for the six-term Republican to step down.

Hunter changed his not guilty plea at a federal hearing in San Diego Tuesday in a dramatic reversal.

For more than a year, Hunter had insisted that criminal charges against him and his wife were the result of a conspiracy of the "deep state" meant to drive him from office in the Democrat-dominated state.

Hunter, an early supporte...