Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Christmas parade travels rain-soaked road

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/12/2019 at 7:29pm

Shane Gibson photos

Serving as Grand Marshal Jack Wood with his wife Joyce, leads the annual Fallbrook Christmas Parade, Dec. 7.

Shane Gibson photos

The Fallbrook Marching Warriors Band march without their instruments to keep them dry during the Fallbrook Christmas Parade.





 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019