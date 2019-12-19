Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

CFBF honors retired San Diego County Farm Bureau executive

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/17/2019 at 11:28pm



MONTEREY – Recognized for elevating the standing of local farmers and Farm Bureau in the eyes of elected officials, regulatory agencies and the public, Carlsbad resident Eric Larson, former executive director of the San Diego County Farm Bureau, has been presented the Helen Roberti Lifetime Service Award by the California Farm Bureau Federation. Larson received the award Dec. 10, during the 101st CFBF annual meeting in Monterey.

Larson retired from his position at the San Diego County Farm Bureau in September, after 23 years of service. He had previously worked for 13 years as general ma...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 12/20/2019 00:24