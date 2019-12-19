CFBF honors retired San Diego County Farm Bureau executive

MONTEREY – Recognized for elevating the standing of local farmers and Farm Bureau in the eyes of elected officials, regulatory agencies and the public, Carlsbad resident Eric Larson, former executive director of the San Diego County Farm Bureau, has been presented the Helen Roberti Lifetime Service Award by the California Farm Bureau Federation. Larson received the award Dec. 10, during the 101st CFBF annual meeting in Monterey.

Larson retired from his position at the San Diego County Farm Bureau in September, after 23 years of service. He had previously worked for 13 years as general ma...