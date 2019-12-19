County issues coastal water contact advisory due to rainfall
Last updated 12/23/2019 at 6:23pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - County environmental health officials issued a water contact advisory Monday for all coastal beaches and bays due to
contamination from urban runoff following rainfall.
The Department of Environmental Health warned swimmers, surfers and other water users that levels of bacteria can rise significantly in coastal waters, particularly near storm drains, creeks, rivers and lagoon outlets that discharge urban runoff. Water contact should be avoided for at least 72 hours following a rainstorm, according to the county.
The general rain advisory for urban runoff contamination appl...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)