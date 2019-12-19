Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

County reports 8th local flu death this season

 
Last updated 12/24/2019 at 1:05pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - County health officials announced today that the flu season's death toll has reached eight with the recent death of a 70-year-old San Diego man.

The unidentified victim died Dec. 19 from influenza A Pandemic H1N1, and also had "underlying medical conditions," according to the county's Health and Human Services Agency.

Flu cases countywide are at nearly double the pace from last year, with 2,456 local flu cases reported in 2019, compared to 1,336 last year.

County officials also said the percentage of people with influenza- like illnesses at local emergency departments near...



