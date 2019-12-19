County reports 8th local flu death this season

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - County health officials announced today that the flu season's death toll has reached eight with the recent death of a 70-year-old San Diego man.

The unidentified victim died Dec. 19 from influenza A Pandemic H1N1, and also had "underlying medical conditions," according to the county's Health and Human Services Agency.

Flu cases countywide are at nearly double the pace from last year, with 2,456 local flu cases reported in 2019, compared to 1,336 last year.

County officials also said the percentage of people with influenza- like illnesses at local emergency departments near...