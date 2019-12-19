Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

More rain due in SD County Christmas night

 
Last updated 12/25/2019 at 11:57am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More heavy rain, and possibly snow above 4,000 feet, are coming to San Diego starting late Christmas evening, according to a National Weather Service forecast.

"A major change is coming late Christmas night," weather service meteorologist Adam Roser said. "A colder system is making its way down the California coast from the Gulf of Alaska, bringing lots of rain in a storm likely to go through Friday night. Then, we might possibly have another storm system coming in early next week."

Roser said the expected rainfall "is looking heavy with gusty winds along the coast and inl...



Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

