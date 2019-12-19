More rain due in SD County Christmas night

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More heavy rain, and possibly snow above 4,000 feet, are coming to San Diego starting late Christmas evening, according to a National Weather Service forecast.

"A major change is coming late Christmas night," weather service meteorologist Adam Roser said. "A colder system is making its way down the California coast from the Gulf of Alaska, bringing lots of rain in a storm likely to go through Friday night. Then, we might possibly have another storm system coming in early next week."

Roser said the expected rainfall "is looking heavy with gusty winds along the coast and inl...