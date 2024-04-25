Nation prays the word of God on Thursday, May 2

Theme calls America to ‘Light Up’ the Nation with prayer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – For generations, Americans have lifted up scripture-filled prayers in every season and circumstance. From the first national calls to prayer by our Founding Fathers seeking divine guidance, the truths of the Bible have been the foundation for prayer through every tragedy and triumph in our history.

The 2024 National Day of Prayer theme is a call to stand on this foundation, to “Lift Up The Word – Light Up The World” inspired from the faithful prayer of 2 Samuel 22:29-31 ESV, “For you are my lamp, O Lord, and my God lightens my darkness. For by you I can run against a troop, and by my God I can leap over a wall. This God – his way is perfect; the word of the Lord proves true; he is a shield for all those who take refuge in him.”

The annual National Day of Prayer is an opportunity for Americans to pray together in faith, standing on promises of God. On Thursday, May 2, thousands of people will gather to intercede for neighbor and nation and pray for those who lead, and those in need.

Living Waters Church will be hosting the National Day of Prayer, and invites all to join in at 2000 Reche Road, Fallbrook.

“Some may say the world is getting darker,” said National Day of Prayer Task Force President Kathy Branzell. “But as long as God’s people are reading and relying on the Word, believing and living His Word, praying and practicing His Word, the world is full of light that exposes and dispels the darkness. The world will get better and brighter if we commit to live out this year’s National Day of Prayer theme, Lift Up the Word, Light Up the World.”

These bright and shining prayers will be carried out in all 50 states and several U.S. territories through tens of thousands of local prayer gatherings on the National Day of Prayer, May 2.

Submitted by Living Waters Church.